Will he? Won’t he? Come find out.

In the twilight hours before Shmitah begins, join Keren Hashviis for a historic asifa on mitzvas Shmitah

When the new year begins, so does the farmer’s impossible task. Despite having a family to support and bills to pay, he will leave his land and livelihood. They are our modern-day heroes, and now, Klal Yisroel will have the chance to hear their stories first-hand.

The global event will start streaming at 10:45 pm on August 28 — מוצש"ק א' סליחות on kerenhashviis.org. The unique asifa will be emceed by Reb Leibish Lish and feature an incredible line-up of guests.

● Divrei chizzuk from Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita, Rav Moshe Sternbuch shlita, Rav Shimon Galei shlita, and Rav Elya Brudny shlita

● A panel of farmers on the frontlines sharing first-hand accounts

● A never-seen-before heartwarming musical story “A Shmitah Cry” featuring Motty Steinmetz

Invite your friends and family to join you as you prepare for Rosh Hashanah with the evening of inspiration.

Shmitah is starting in less than two weeks. If you have not yet partnered with a farmer, now is the time.

Visit kerenhashviis.org and partner with a farmer today.