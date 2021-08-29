One Day a Year, We Ask You to Give Us. We’ll do the Rest.

The Agudah was founded in 1922, 99 years ago.

Then, and through the years, the Agudah has had to deal with major challenges facing Klal Yisroel.

Yet, as difficult as those challenges may have been, we always assumed we could rely on certain firm foundations.

But now fast forward to today: Congress is considering legislation that would severely curtail religious freedom. Antisemitic hate crimes are spiking. Popular movies, “reality shows”, and social media depict Orthodox Jews – and Orthodox Judaism – in a most negative light. The BDS-supporting left wing labels (and libels) Israel as an “apartheid state” and is gaining strength. Government seeks to regulate yeshiva education in ways that would require fundamental changes to our system of chinuch.

Foundations in this country are crumbling.

That’s why now, more than ever, Klal Yisroel needs a strong Agudas Yisroel.

But it’s much more than that.

Everyone knows Agudah does a lot for the Klal. But not everyone understands what Agudah means to their personal life. From daf yomi shiurim to safe schools, mortgage assistance, business entrepreneurship and end-of-life concerns, Agudah’s work impacts every Jewish person living in the USA.

The Agudah’s work touches the entire Jewish world.

With all the lobbying, legal advocacy, political partnerships, court happenings, and day to day tasks, the Agudah works for you every single day of the year.

Our budget is in the millions of dollars, every dollar devoted to strengthening Klal Yisroel. One day a year, it’s time to give back to the Agudah and pay it forward.