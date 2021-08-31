Rav Yaakov Hillel gives a Bracha to greet Mashiach in our days

Rav Yaakov Hillel’s mechutan, Rabbi Sharabani, cared for his wife during a long and painful illness. She recently passed away, leaving him with tremendous debt, as well as a handicapped son who requires expensive home care.

In addition to his ongoing monthly expenses to take care of his son, Rabbi Sharabani also has amassed a huge amount of debt while marrying off his older children – and now he has accumulated more debt as he married off his younger son.

This is a yorey shamayim and a lomeid torah! A grandson of the renowned kabbalist Rabbi Yehoshua Sharabani! He has devoted his entire life to studying and teaching Torah, including giving shiurim in Yeshiva and answering halachic questions. DONATE NOW!

Unfortunately, the situation has become too much. Rabbi Sharabani simply cannot continue like this; he cannot afford the basics for his family any more! He needs your help, desperately, to get him back on his feet and to give him the strength to move forward.

Rav Yaakov Hillel guarantees that those who come to Rabbi Sharabani’s aid with significant sums will fulfill the mitzvah of giving tzedakah/charity on a very high level.

Rav Yaakov Hillel also gives the following brachah to those who help Rabbi Sharabani:

“May Hashem fulfill their hearts’ desires for the best. May they be blessed with good health, long life, material abundance, and nachas from all their children, and be privileged to greet Moshiach speedily in our days.”

