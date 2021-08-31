Mazel Tov! New Music Video and Free Download for Daf Yomi Siyum on Sukkah

Scores of thousands around the globe are completing Maseches Sukkah tomorrow. Learning Daf Hayomi has reached historical numbers in recent months with hundreds of new lomdim joining at each Masechta. Today, Klal Yisrael celebrates the 7th Siyum since The Siyum Hashas.

It’s hard to believe that The Siyum was only 607 days ago, and it’s hard to believe that those learning The Daf have already completed 607 Daffim!

The Zohar (Parshas Emor) teaches us, “When we dwell in our Sukkah – in the Tziela D’Mehminusa – the shade of Hashem, the Shechinah spreads Her wings over us from above.”

This special closeness, basking in the glory of Hashem himself is also experienced every single time we learn Torah. Rav Yonassan Eibshetz Zt”l taught in his sefer Yeeros D’vash that just as Sukkah is basking in the Shade of Hashem, so is learning Torah. Therefore one should learn Torah while sitting in his Sukkah.

This song is presented in tribute to the Lomdei HaDaf on their completion of Maseches Sukkah.

Those who learn the Daf live each day – learning in the Tziela D’Mehminusa – the shade of Hashem. Their entire lives, families and homes, much like a Sukkah, are elevated and transformed into a spiritual oasis, filled with the aura of the Shechina.

Mazel Tov.

You can download and share this song HERE.

The Original Song, Lulei Sorascha was released on Journeys III, Written and Composed by Abie Rotenberg.

Performed by Rivie Schwebel

Produced, Recorded and Mixed by fwd/NYC

Additional Lyrics: Malka Leah Josephs

Yiddish and Hebrew Lyrics: Rabbi Yossi Gleiberman

A Gershy Moskowits Production

He sits late at night,

in the soft glowing light

his shadow casts shade on the pages

Cloud cover surrounds

In this Sukkah he’s found

he learns what the meaning of life is

Why does he cling to the pages of old

And delight in its study each day

He knows that Daf Yomi can nourish his soul

Come listen and hear what he says:

ווי הויך א סוכה

ווי לאנג די דפנות

ווי פארשטייט מען למען ידעו

סככה כהילכתא

גוד אסיק מחיצתא

מקיים זיין די מצוה פון בסוכות תשבו

א מחיצה ראויה

פאר א רוח מצויה

תעשה ולא מן העשוי – א סוכה בפועל

הלכות א סאך פון כשר’ן סכך

כי בסוכות הושבתי את בני ישראל

Each day shines bright

With the Daf’s glowing light

The צלא דמהימנותא returning

When the page intersects

Through the Daf we connect

And we’ll never no never stop learning

Why does he cling to the pages of old

And delight in its study each day

He knows that Daf Yomi can nourish his soul

Come listen and hear what he says:

פארשידענע דינים

פון ד’ מינים

כפות תמרים וענף עץ עבת

קיין אתרג פון אשירה

מצוה הבאה בעבירה

א ב זונדיגר מצוה פון ערבות

ווי אזוי צו מקיים

ניסוך המים

מרומז אין די פסוק פון ושאבתם מים בששון

ווען צו זיין מנענע

שמחת בית השואבה

די עבודה פון סוכות – ותקבל ברצון

We have learned day and night

With the siyum in sight

Klal Yisrael united in pleasure

Each day we renew

Ki Heim Chayeinu

So we’ll keep on learning forever

Why does he cling to the pages of old

And delight in its study each day

He knows that Daf Yomi can nourish his soul

Come listen and hear what he says:

מיתב יתבינן

ברוכי לא מברכינן

משנה OR ברייתא

WHAT IS הלכה למעשה

במקדש OR בגבולין

קודש OR חולין

מנהג נביאים

דרבנן או דאורייתא

הדרן עלך מסכת סוכה

Let’s Dance Together

בשמחת התורה

ופרוש עלינו סוכת שלומך

לא נתנשי מינך מסכת סוכה