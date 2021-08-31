Mazel Tov! New Music Video and Free Download for Daf Yomi Siyum on Sukkah

Scores of thousands around the globe are completing Maseches Sukkah tomorrow. Learning Daf Hayomi has reached historical numbers in recent months with hundreds of new lomdim joining at each Masechta. Today, Klal Yisrael celebrates the 7th Siyum since The Siyum Hashas.
It’s hard to believe that The Siyum was only 607 days ago, and it’s hard to believe that those learning The Daf have already completed 607 Daffim!
The Zohar (Parshas Emor) teaches us, “When we dwell in our Sukkah – in the Tziela D’Mehminusa – the shade of Hashem, the Shechinah spreads Her wings over us from above.”
This special closeness, basking in the glory of Hashem himself is also experienced every single time we learn Torah. Rav Yonassan Eibshetz Zt”l taught in his sefer Yeeros D’vash that just as Sukkah is basking in the Shade of Hashem, so is learning Torah. Therefore one should learn Torah while sitting in his Sukkah.
This song is presented in tribute to the Lomdei HaDaf on their completion of Maseches Sukkah.
Those who learn the Daf live each day – learning in the Tziela D’Mehminusa – the shade of Hashem. Their entire lives, families and homes, much like a Sukkah, are elevated and transformed into a spiritual oasis, filled with the aura of the Shechina.
Mazel Tov.
You can download and share this song HERE.
The Original Song, Lulei Sorascha was released on Journeys III, Written and Composed by Abie Rotenberg.
Performed by Rivie Schwebel
Produced, Recorded and Mixed by fwd/NYC
Additional Lyrics: Malka Leah Josephs
Yiddish and Hebrew Lyrics: Rabbi Yossi Gleiberman
A Gershy Moskowits Production
He sits late at night,
in the soft glowing light
his shadow casts shade on the pages
Cloud cover surrounds
In this Sukkah he’s found
he learns what the meaning of life is
Why does he cling to the pages of old
And delight in its study each day
He knows that Daf Yomi can nourish his soul
Come listen and hear what he says:
ווי הויך א סוכה
ווי לאנג די דפנות
ווי פארשטייט מען למען ידעו
סככה כהילכתא
גוד אסיק מחיצתא
מקיים זיין די מצוה פון בסוכות תשבו
א מחיצה ראויה
פאר א רוח מצויה
תעשה ולא מן העשוי – א סוכה בפועל
הלכות א סאך פון כשר’ן סכך
כי בסוכות הושבתי את בני ישראל
Each day shines bright
With the Daf’s glowing light
The צלא דמהימנותא returning
When the page intersects
Through the Daf we connect
And we’ll never no never stop learning
Why does he cling to the pages of old
And delight in its study each day
He knows that Daf Yomi can nourish his soul
Come listen and hear what he says:
פארשידענע דינים
פון ד’ מינים
כפות תמרים וענף עץ עבת
קיין אתרג פון אשירה
מצוה הבאה בעבירה
א ב זונדיגר מצוה פון ערבות
ווי אזוי צו מקיים
ניסוך המים
מרומז אין די פסוק פון ושאבתם מים בששון
ווען צו זיין מנענע
שמחת בית השואבה
די עבודה פון סוכות – ותקבל ברצון
We have learned day and night
With the siyum in sight
Klal Yisrael united in pleasure
Each day we renew
Ki Heim Chayeinu
So we’ll keep on learning forever
Why does he cling to the pages of old
And delight in its study each day
He knows that Daf Yomi can nourish his soul
Come listen and hear what he says:
מיתב יתבינן
ברוכי לא מברכינן
משנה OR ברייתא
WHAT IS הלכה למעשה
במקדש OR בגבולין
קודש OR חולין
מנהג נביאים
דרבנן או דאורייתא
הדרן עלך מסכת סוכה
Let’s Dance Together
בשמחת התורה
ופרוש עלינו סוכת שלומך
לא נתנשי מינך מסכת סוכה