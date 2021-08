You Can Own A Lexus For Only $250!

Ma’or Yeshiva wants you to win a BRAND NEW LEXUS RX350

Only 499 Tickets + 1 Unlimited day are being sold, which means you have INCREDIBLE CHANCES‼️

Only $250 a ticket

Maaser can be used!

BUY TICKETS AT https://www.maoryeshiva.org/

To enter by phone: http://wassmee.us/w/?c=a7287d

Call or Text 732-904-6704

[email protected]