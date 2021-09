Keith, a champion windsurfer, comes to Israel to race in an international windsurfing competition.

After a near-fatal, yet life-transforming accident, he decides to turn his life around. But a dark secret from his past threatens to completely destroy him.

Follow Keith through this action-packed drama, based on the best-selling novel by Rabbi Nachman Seltzer. “The Edge” will keep you on “the edge” of your seat!

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE FULL MOVIE