“Rav Chaim’s Brocho” Spawns yet Another Kollel Plus Another Farher

By Rabbi Eliezer Sandler

It was just four years ago, at a Shas Yiden farher on the entire Shas at the home of the Nasi of Shas Yiden, Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievski, shlit”a. “Rav Chaim” had made a request to the founder of Shas Yiden, Hagaon Harav Avrohom Eisen, the Pozna Rov, shlit”a, to open a Shas Yiden kollel in Bnei Brak. Rav Eisen did, and it took off with a minyan of avreichim geonim.

Now, he told “Rav Chaim” that he had been asked by Rabbonim in Yerushalayim and other Torah communities to open more Shas Yiden Kollelim. They saw how unique the program was, especially with each of the avreichim geonim completing Shas every year. Aside from finding suitable avreichim geonim, it would be a tremendous fiscal responsibility. He asked for “Rav Chaim’s” opinion and for his brocho.

Without batting an eyelid and with a broad smile “Rav Chaim” gave a warm brocho and said that Rav Eisen should blessed to open TEN such kollelim! He well knew the worth and ‘product’ of Shas Yiden, after all he had tested them for years, and the Sar Hatorah gave an amazing approbation – “I can say that they know Shas!”

Now – A Sixth Shas Yiden Kollel

With this Rosh Chodesh Elul, a SIXTH Shas Yiden Kollel was opened in Kiryat Sefer – Modiin! The excitement at grooming Shas Yiden in this Torah community has stirred the imagination of tens and tens of avreichim, all who wish to learn how to master Shas by heart. They are expected to cover 13,555 blatt a year – the entire Shas 5 times! The aim is also to master every Rashi and Tosfos b’al peh! While there are so many applicants for the twelve slots, competition is fierce and the entrance examinations are grueling.

Twelve tears ago. Shas Yiden started with 6 avreichim geonim in Beit Shemesh, where there are now 23, Yerushalayim (15), Bnei Brak (18), Beitar (12) and London (13). With the new Shas Yiden in Kiryat Sefer, the total will be 93. The Rosh of all the kollelim is Hagaon Harav Moshe Isaac Samet, shlit”a.

Another Dynamic Farher

What better a way to celebrate the opening of another Shas Yiden kollel than with another dynamic farher of all the avreichim geonim? This, just within two months of the last farher, and which is posted on the Shas Yiden website (www.shasyiden.com). The avreichim geonim gathered in Bnei Brak and were tested vigorously back and forth throughout Shas. Each Shas Yid had his own microphone, and the responses were like a Torah tidal wave. As well, there were individual debates between the Shas Yiden and the examiners.

Each of the examiners came with his own style and searching questions. Some involved identifying passages and even specific wording used in various masechtos, others contextual or contrasting, and many others in depth and explanations of Rishonim. There were also ‘trick’ questions that tested their mettle. One examiner was Maran Hagaon Chaim Tzvi Shapira, shlit”a, Rav Khal Chassidim Ramat Aharon, Rosh Av Beit Din Belz in Eretz Yisroel and Rosh Yeshivas Belz in Bnei Brak. The other examiner was Maran Hagaon Harav Matzliach Chai Mazuz, shlit”a, Rav in Rishon Lezion and Rosh Yeshivat Kisei Rachamim, Bnei Brak.

Gedolim and Luminaries of the Generation

Rav Shapira said that he felt inadequate to express his amazement and surprise when he examined the Shas Yiden. “Not only do they know Shas, but the commentaries as well, and with incredible clarity… praised is the eye that has witnessed this.” With that he turned to the supporters of Shas Yiden who were present and declared: “You should know that Shas Yiden is the best investment of your lives – in this world and the World-to-Come.”

He then went on to say, “For me, today is like a Yom Tov. There was not a question that I asked from across the entire Shas that they did not answer, whether relating to exact recall or clear analysis as required by Chaza”l… Without doubt, the future gedolim and luminaries of our generation will come from Shas Yiden.”

Commenting on the farher, Rav Mazuz said, “Aside from asking many questions, I was privileged to ‘walk’ with them through all the areas of Shas. I so enjoyed hearing their full and all-encompassing answers and was amazed by the breadth and full mastery by all the avreichim geonim. The entire Shas is sharply honed in their mouths, including Kodashim and Taharot. They are like those rare ones who can claim that ‘I am versed in all Six (Sidrei Mishna)’ (refer Bava Metzia 114b and Rashi’s comment). “Praised is a generation that such has been possible in its time!”

To watch the dynamic farher, or for more information on Shas Yiden; to donate click on www.shasyiden.com or call 718-702-1528 or Mail: 1274 49th Street #562, Brooklyn, NY 11219.

