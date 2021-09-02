Keren Hashana – The Daily Giving Fund, Get a Mitzvah Every Single Day of The Year

Keren Hashana is The Daily Giving Fund. Make one contribution and get the Mitzvah every single day of the year.

Chazal teach us the great importance of the Mitzvah of tzedakah and encouraged us to do so daily. The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson זי״עestablished a unique fund, in 1953, which ensures that we perform the mitzvah of Tzedakah—every single day of the year. Make one contribution to Keren Hashana, in an amount corresponding to the number of days in the new year (384), and money from the fund will be distributed on your behalf twice daily, before Shacharis and before mincha, for charitable purposes. As we begin the new year, contribute to the Keren Hashana daily tzedakah fund, for yourself and for all your family members.With blessings for a כתיבה וחתימה טובה לשנה טובה ומתוקה

