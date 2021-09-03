Invaluable Friends, Invaluable Support For Meron Families

Meridian Initiative & TYH provide aid for Yom Tov and more

Several months have passed since the horrific tragedy in Meron, but the victims and their families have not faded into the background. For the many organizations that have collected money on behalf of the families, they are a priority. Yad Eliezer is thankful to have dedicated friends who stepped up to the plate to help alleviate some of the pain these families are enduring through our Keren Meron Fund. Yomim Tovim are a particularly stressful time for families that have lost loved ones, and this deep sadness coupled by the unusually large expenses many families are faced with, has the potential to make Yom Tov a truly unpleasant time. The Keren Meron Fund cannot undo the horrific events of the past, but is designed to help these families by easing some of their pre-Yom Tov stress and anxiety.

The Meridian Initiative, led by Ralph Herzka and his committed team, is at the forefront of almost every major need in Klal Yisroel, and is one of those friends. They have been supporters of Yad Eliezer for years and are now stepping up once again to bring relief to the families affected by Meron in time for Yom Tov.

Thanks to their initiative, every family will be receiving $2,000-$5,000 for expenses, easing their anxiety as they face the painful experience of celebrating the High Holidays without their loved ones, for the first time.

Together with the charitable giving of T.Y.H. (Thank You Hashem), who also partnered with Yad Eliezer to fund the Keren Meron, their incredible support will go a far way in supplementing aid to the families. On an ongoing basis, the families receive assistance in the form of critical monthly allocations, resources for various forms of therapy, counseling programs and other vital essentials.

Yad Eliezer is extremely grateful to the Meridian Initiative and T.Y.H., integral contributors, invaluable friends, and compassionate benefactors for families in pain – and need.