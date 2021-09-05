BPC’s Center Spirit Magazine Features Rabbi Waijsfeld, Rabbi Yechiel Kalisch, Yom Tov Recipes, Tablescapes, and Fasting Tips

By Yehudit Garmaise

Boro Park Center’s (BPC) mega September issue of Center Spirit Magazine has hit the newsstands, and it is packed with fun, inspiring, and entertaining articles that can be enjoyed in free time throughout Yom Tov or Chol Hamoed.

This fall, Center Spirit Magazine continues to explore behind-the-scenes at BPC as a reporter discovers exactly what Rabbi Waijsfeld, BPC’s rav, does everyday to provide spiritual and emotional sustenance to the facility’s hundreds of residents.

“I know for myself,” wrote Raizy Pavlov, BPC’s director of recreation, “a smile to a lonely resident or bringing home-baked goods for another can mean the world.”

Center Spirit Magazine also interviews another fascinating rabbi who gives so much to others: Rabbi Yechiel Kalisch, the CEO of Hatzalah.

To help parents calm their children, who may feel a bit jittery before returning to school, Penina Pultman, a psychiatric physician’s assistant, provides practical tips on how to handle challenging school scenarios.

For everyone thinking of ways to wow their guests, Raizy Fried offers creative tips for how to make beautiful Rosh Hashana tablescapes: on a budget.

Nutrition expert Suri Sprei not only explains how the foods we eat can serve as medicine to heals us, but she also explains fun facts about Rosh Hashana’s simanim, such as each one’s significance and health benefits.

For those already stressed about caffeine withdrawal and other fasting challenges, Esti Asher, a nutritionist, provides her best tips to make fasting a piece of cake.

After fasting, comes feasting, and Charnie Kohn, who created “The Seasoned Palette” on Instagram, shares recipes and tablescape ideas for Sukkos.

In addition, many more great reads on everything from 9/11, thrift store finds, and hair and makeup tips for Yom Tov are in store when readers pick up their free copies at newsstands.

Print it out now to read over Yom Tov: https://bit.ly/3Bekvz1