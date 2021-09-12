Chizuk For Women: Yomim Noraim Community Event Tonight In Lake Terrace Hall

It is at this auspicious time of the year, during the Aseres Yemei Teshuvah, between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, that people are looking for chizuk and inspiration. In light of this, an inspirational Community Chizuk Event for women will be held this Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m., at Lake Terrace Hall in Lakewood, NJ.





Titled “V’et Alis Al Kulana,” the program will be sponsored by Lazer and Heather Scheiner and presented by TTFY (Tomchei Torah for Yungeleit).





Held in appreciation of our heroic neshei chayil, there will be a special video presentation featuring messages from Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky, rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva of Philadelphia; Rav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler, rosh yeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha; Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, rosh yeshiva of Telshe and Mesivta of Lakewood; and Rav Elya Brudny, rosh yeshiva of Mirrer Yeshiva.





Opening remarks at the event will be delivered by Rav Uren Reich, rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Ohr Zechariah, and the keynote address will be delivered by Rav Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro, rov of Khal Shaaray Tefilah in North Miami Beach.





Every woman who attends the program will receive a beautiful gift. This is an event not to be missed!





Carpool Recommended!