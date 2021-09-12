“If Moshiach Doesn’t Come Soon, There May Be No One Left For Him To Come For.”

Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski’s zatzal’s grandson speaks about his grandfather’s final mission.

A few years ago, I had a very candid discussion about the Internet with my Zaide, Rabbi Dr. Abraham J. Twerski, zt”l. My Zaide (who was not known as a doomsayer) looked me in the eye and said, “Chaim, if Moshiach does not come in the next five to ten years, I’m afraid there won’t be anyone left for him to come for.”

Such was the magnitude of the fear my Zaide had about the world of the Internet. He showed me letters he had received from yeshivah students and Kollel men, caught in the web of lust, desperately trying to hang on to the last strings of their neshamos and begging for a salvation. His heart broke for these tortured souls.

Zaide told me many times that for many years he did not know what to do with the countless frum Internet addicts that reached out to him for help, until the creation of Guard Your Eyes. Zaide was very excited about Guard Your Eyes. He felt relieved that he finally had somewhere to direct those who were reaching out for help. Finally, there was a platform to treat the frum Internet addict — a safe, anonymous place that one could turn to for chizzuk, guidance, and help. Zaide referred countless people to Guard Your Eyes.

Zaide was always there to help GYE and personally fundraised for GYE many times. He gave of his time, his heart, and his mind to further the amazing accomplishments of GYE.

I know that my Zeide would continue to do anything he could from Heaven to help GYE continue their holy work. I strongly encourage helping with their once-a-year High Holiday campaign so Klal Yisrael can have hope to deal with this tremendous challenge. And may it be a zechus for my Zeide’s lofty neshamah.

Chaim S. Twerski

23 Elul, 5782

Beitar, Eretz Yisrael

Chaim Twerski speaks at the Shiva for his grandfather, Rabbi Twerski Zt”l