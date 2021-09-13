Kupas Rabi Meir Kolel Polin: Bridging Years with Incredible Zechusim

As we head into a new year, we reflect on one of Klal Yisroel’s oldest tzeddakos, an institution that has been our source of zechusim, a holy vehicle by which Yidden in the diaspora have supported their brethren in the holy land.

Founded more than two centuries ago by the holy tzaddidim, talmidim of the Ba’al Shem Tov, who sought to support their landsmen who were zoche to go up to Eretz Yisroel; they understood the tremendous zechusim of tzeddakas Rabi Meir Ba’al Haness.

Since that time, Kollel Polin has been one glorious chain of support for Aniyei Eretz Yisroel—as the population of bnei Eretz Yisroel has burgeoned, and with that the dire needs of almanos, yesomim… and of the thousands of large families throughout the holy land who have always known that there is one address that they could rely on to ease their heavy burden.

There was once an asifah for the Kollel in Yerushalayim, which was attended by Rav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l. The Ozherover Rebbe, one of the leaders of the Kollel and a great mekubal, intoned “if people would only know the great zechus of contributing to Kupas Rabi Meir Ba’al Haness, they would give exclusively to this cause!”

Whether it was in old world in Poland, or following the great Churban Europa, when the survivors made their way to the Americas, England, and even Australia—there was one tradition that has remained a constant; the support for Aniyei Eretz Yisroel through Kupas Rabi Meir Ba’al Haness Kollel Polin.

As the generations have marched on, the Kolel has merited to have an uninterrupted chain of great leaders, the tzaddikim of each generation, who have guided the Kolel’s every move as it has valiantly continued its mission in changing world.

With an emphasis on preserving the dignity of the families it supports, the Kolel goes about its holy work in an understated manner—distributing millions of dollars, generously donated by acheinu bnei Yisroel from around the world, in an extremely quiet fashion.

The gabo’im of the Kolel—recognizing the sacrifice of those who donate—regularly visit the kever of Rabi Meir Ba’al Haness in Teveria, being mispalel for the wellbeing of each and every one of the donors, no matter the size of their donation.

As we stand at the cusp of a new year, and we implore Hashem to grant us a sweet year filled with blessing—supporting the needy children of the Ribbono Shel Olam in Eretz Yisroel through Kupas Rabi Meir Ba’al Haness is the greatest possible advocate that we can acquire.

Tishrei is upon us, and with that comes one of Kupas Rabi Meir’s largest distributions of the year. The hundreds of families in need, throughout the holy land, are looking out desperately for our kindness. As we inch closer to Yom Kippur, let this be your incredible zechus—bringing simchas Yom Tov to so many in need.

Seize this opportunity that Klal Yisroel has relied upon for centuries, and merit a sweet, blessed year through the incredible merit of supporting our brethren in need.

A 24-hour donation line is open, to afford Klal Yisroel this incredible opportunity at all hours.

Donations can be made by calling 1-855-726-2260, clicking www.kupathrabbimeir.org, or emailing [email protected]