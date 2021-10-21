Update: Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi Is Ill R”L

Hundreds gathered yesterday to pray in unison for the quick and complete recovery of Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi shlit”a. The Rav is reportedly ill and needs the tefilos of klal yisroel at this time.

Some have also taken on doing other mitzvos in the merit of the Rav’s refua shalema. Shortly before news of his illness became public, a letter was written and signed by the Rav together with Rav Chaim Kanievsky, and the Vizhnitzer Rebbe.

The letter detailed the struggles of a group of impoverished orphans struggling to get married this month, a cause which Rav Ezrachi has lent his public support to many times.