My Son’s Life Is In Danger! There Is Only One Hope!

Dear brothers, we are the parents of two children B”H. Our oldest son Moishe was completely healthy and normal until…one day at the age of eight, he suddenly contracted Ataxia, a genetic disease that attacked his brain, causing loss of functionality and eyesight, and eventually death Ch”v!

CLICK HERE TO DOATE

OUR LIFE HAS COME TO A PAUSE!

We ran from one doctor to another, in and out of hospitals, trying to stop this disease. We found that this disease has NO CURE!

WE WERE DEVASTATED! YET GRATEFUL HE IS STILL ALIVE WITH US!

Now Moshie is already 95% blind! The doctors advised us to keep him home, as he will soon need a wheelchair and will not live long!

WE DID NOT GIVE UP!

CLICK HERE TO DOATE

We found a private doctor that tried new treatments, which seem to halt the deterioration B”H.

These constant tests and treatments cost a fortune and are not covered by any insurance!

WE MUST CONTINUE THESE SPECIAL TREATMENTS!

THIS IS MOISHIE’S ONLY HOPE!

CLICK HERE TO DOATE

PLEASE! I beg of you! Help us save our precious child! He wants to live just like his brother! Please help us not give up on Moishie and give him a chance to live!

CLICK HERE TO DOATE

—————————————————————————————————–

‘World Of Tzedaka’, previously ’Tomchei Tzedaka Corp’ (Tax ID 81-4838703), changed its name as per the guidance of Lakewood’s Posek, Rabbi Yaakov Forchheimer shlit”a, to avoid confusion with similarly-named organizations.

Check can be made out to World of Tzedaka

Mailing address: P.o. Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701.

Fr Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO SPECIFY “FOR KADOSH CAMPAIGN”.

Are you looking to raise funds for yourself or someone else, and DON’T KNOW WHERE TO START?

Is putting together a campaign seem TOO OVERWHELMING?

WE CAN HELP!

We provide you with everything you need from A-Z and guide you through the whole process!

WHY US?

We don’t take a percentage cut, it’s 100% Tzedaka! You pay no upfront marketing costs, you have nothing to lose!

Click here to get started>