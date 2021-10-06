Ki Heim Chayeinu presents Siyum on Maseches Beitza: It’s Yom Tov Again!

It’s Yom Tov again this Sunday, October 10th, as we celebrate the Siyum Daf Yomi of Maseches Beitza. In case you thought Yom Tov was over, think again!

‘Yoma Tova L’Rabonon’ is what Abaye called the celebration he would make every time a Talmid Chacham was mesayem a Masechta.

Why does he call a Siyum a Yom Tov?

Yom Tov is an experience we celebrate not just for the present time of Yom Tov itself, but also so that we can take with us the excitement, passion and hisorerrus we gained to carry us over till the next Yom Tov. That’s what we ask for in davening ‘Vehasiainu..es birkas mo’adecha’- please help us to carry the simcha and brocha of this Yom Tov into the rest of the year.

So too with a Siyum- celebrating a Siyum with simcha and excitement over our learning helps us to continue on to the next Masechta with renewed joy and passion for our daily Daf.

The Siyum on Maseches Beitza is the perfect time to celebrate this aspect of how a Siyum carries us over and gives us the chizuk we need to continue learning each day, as this is the Masechta known in Chazal as Maseches Yom Tov (as much of its content is about Hilchos Yom Tov).

This Sunday, October 10 at 8pm, join Ki Heim Chayeinu in celebrating Yom Tov again!

The program will be exciting and uplifting including Divrei Chizuk from Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah.

A moving kumzitz will feature English badchanus by Srully Williger and the Ki Heim Chayeinu choir, along with thought provoking insights from Rabbi Yisroel Besser.

Get to know your local chaburah with the spotlight this time on the innovative and unique chaburah of R’ Kalman Frisch, known for taking Daf Yomi learning to a whole new level, through his innovative, enjoyable and insightful shiurim.

Each Siyum will feature a video highlighting a specific chaburah, offering insight into the unique style and special flavor each chaburah has, and thereby giving every learner seeking a Daf chabura a chance to find out about the chaburah that’s right for them.

Rabbi Kalman’s chaburah, as well as the numerous others worldwide, are very friendly and inviting and will warmly welcome any new participants who would like to join.

First time ever for wives of Lomdei HaDaf! Neshei HaDaf Women’s Program

The all new women’s-only broadcast will be hosted by the one and only Mrs Charlene Aminoff and has been specially planned for the women who stand behind all the Daf learners throughout Klal Yisroel.

The highlight will be an exclusive video feature on the topic of ‘Nashim Bmai Zachyan’, featuring Rav Aharon Feldman, Rav Yisroel Reisman, Rav Nissan Kaplan, Rav Yitzchak Berkovits, and many others.

Women of the Daf, this is one Yom Tov you won’t have to cook for! So put down your pots and join the celebration!

Don’t miss it: Tune in live this Sunday, October 10th, 8:00 PM at KHC.global