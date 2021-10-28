Watch: Steve Saperstein Powerfully Summarizes His Plan For Our Community

Exclusive: YWN has learned that the highly-influential Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC) and the Sephardic Community Federation (SCF), have thrown their support behind front-runner Steven Saperstein for the upcoming City Council election to replace former Councilman Chaim Deutsch.

The FJCC and Sephardic Federation represents more than 250 Shuls and Yeshivas, hundreds of Flatbush business owners and thousands of local residents and their endorsement is sought after by all candidates looking for the support of the broader Flatbush Jewish community.

Tuesday, November 2nd is election day and NYC will choose a new Mayor as well as a majority of City Council members.

Sources tell YWN, Saperstein vowed to work hand in hand with community organizations to strengthen and secure the 48th Council District and community leaders in consultation with and guidance from leading Rabbonim feel he is “the right candidate for this important job.”

The 48th CD includes the neighborhoods of Brighton Beach, Brightwater Towers, Homecrest, Luna Park, Madison, Manhattan Beach, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay, and Trump Village.

Saperstein is running as a law and order candidate and has received the coveted endorsement of the NYPD PBA, Detectives Endowment Association, Lieutenants Benevolent Association, and the Captains Endowment Association. These organizations represent all active members of the NYPD from the ranks of Officer, Detective, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Inspector, Inspector, and Deputy Chief.

With so much at stake for the community, these endorsements come at a crucial time, as early voting begins this coming Sunday October 24. The community is urged to vote.