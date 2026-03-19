Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Warns US Would ‘Blow Up’ Iran Gas Field If Qatar Facility Hit Again

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. “knew nothing” about Israel’s strike on a major Iranian gas field, but warned the U.S. would “blow up the entirety” of the site if Iran struck Qatar’s LNG gas facility again.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Israel had “violently lashed out” against the South Pars gas field in Iran.

“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen,” Trump said. “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility.”

Trump said that Israel would not launch any more attacks at the gas field unless Iran struck Qatar again.

“In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,” Trump said.

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

The Complex Rescue Op To Bring Dozens of Shochtim Home From South America

IRAN SPY CAUGHT: Iron Dome Reservist Accused of Feeding Intelligence to Iran

IRGC Spokesman Who Issued Fiery, Defiant Threats Killed in U.S.-Israel Strike

Top NJ Law Enforcement Officials Meet Ahead of Passover to Address Security Concerns {PHOTOS}

Returned To Life From Stabbing Attack: Deri Recites Mizmor L’Todah With Shas Official

Supreme Court Judge Excoriates Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara

TEHILLIM: North Woodmere Father Critically Injured In Devastating Crash

IAF DROPS STUNNING 12,000 BOMBS ON IRAN: Israel Reveals Massive Scope Of “Roaring Lion” Campaign

INSANITY: While Iran Chants “Death to America,” Its Top Terrorists’ Kids Are Teaching At US Colleges

Government to Supreme Court: Chareidi Conscription Will Not Be Advanced During War With Iran