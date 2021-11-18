Daughter of Beloved Rebbetzin Died In Surgery-Gone-Wrong

The Pollack family is known for one thing about else: Torah. Not “just” because of Rabbi Pollack’s knowledge and wisdom, but because of the way they’ve exemplified the Torah’s values of chesed, and trust in Hashem.

Rebbetzin Pollack’s bravery after surviving a horrific train accident, then battling cancer inspired many, including Rav Nissan Kaplan shlit”a. The family was hit by tragedy once again recently when eldest daughter Etty, who had become like a second mother to her siblings, died during brain surgery.

Rav Nissan Kaplan made an appeal earlier this week for help to write a sefer Torah in their memory. Due to the public’s positive response, the campaign has now been expanded to also help the family themselves during this devastating time.

Rabbi Pollack is now raising 8 children alone, while mourning both his wife and daughter. Steep medical bills from their treatments and surgeries loom, and little remains to feed the young children who are completely overcome with mourning & confusion.

The family has handled it so bravely, as they have their other challenges, neighbors simply assumed they were “okay.” They had no idea the desperation & pain taking place behind closed doors.

Money is now being collected to help cover the Pollack children’s basic needs, in addition to the Rav’s tribute to their family, “the biggest mitzvah in klal yisroel.”

