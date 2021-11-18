‘FRIGHTENING’: Hatzolah Sounds the Alarm on the Dangers of Electric Bikes and Scooters

Hatzolah of Rockland County released an urgent warning on Wednesday, saying they have seen a “frightening uptick” in serious accidents involving electric bikes and scooters, and are urging the community to be aware of the dangers involved in operating the toys.

E-bikes and electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular, but these powered bikes and scooters carry a higher risk of severe injuries than traditional bicycles and scooters due to higher speed capabilities. Unsafe riding and collisions can result in serious injury or death” Hatzolah wrote in a flyer distributed Wednesday morning.

To underscore the danger of e-bikes and scooters, Hatzolah cited a recent study which found that patients involved in e-bike accidents had higher incidents of traumatic brain injuries than patients involved in non-electric bicycle accidents, despite e-bike riders wearing helmets at nearly twice the rate of regular bikers.

“We ask all parents to think twice before sending out their precious children on these bikes and scooters,” Hatzolah said. “Although they can be a fun and efficient way to get around, the risks of serious injury must be considered.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)