Listen To Rabbi Dr Akiva Tatz’s Wisdom On Your Daily Commute

Your everyday questions are answered in 20-minute episodes, from Shidduchim to Chinuch and everything in between.

The JLE in London is proud to present Conversations with Rabbi Tatz: The Podcast.

Rabbi Dr Akiva Tatz is a household name, born and raised in Johannesburg South Africa, he is a world-renowned lecturer & educator mostly famous for his expertise in medical ethics has written a plethora of books covering topics including philosophy, medicine through the lens of halacha and free will. His works have been translated into Spanish, Russian, French, Portuguese, Italian, and others.

Amongst his many achievements, Rabbi Tatz founded the Jerusalem Medical Ethics Forum with the purpose of teaching and promoting knowledge of Jewish medical ethics internationally. He’s a much sought-after speaker and advisor to many and has traveled the world over, educating and inspiring the masses for many decades.

During Covid, podcasts globally exploded with popularity as people couldn’t attend live shiurim and classes.

Rabbi Tatz is comfortable tackling a vast range of topics, both as a formal lecture presentation and as interactive Questions & Answers, which we wanted to capitalize on. The Podcast enables the general public to benefit whenever and wherever. As for the conversation element, Rabbi Tatz felt it flowed a lot easier and he enjoyed the style, which is somewhat new for him and adds some informality. Additionally, people concentrate well over a short period of time, when the topic is timely and interesting. Also, the shorter time means that people can listen while on the road, or during a short break; making it accessible for everyone.

Hosted by Rabbi Mena Reisner, the podcast series delves into the hottest topics of the 21st century ranging from the origins of the universe, vaccine conspiracies, and genetics in Jewish law, all the way to Shidduchim, Chinuch, and everyday issues.

There has been incredible feedback so far. We have people listening weekly from all over the globe even as far as Australia, Mexico, Hong Kong, and everywhere in between. Many have written to us that they now enjoy their otherwise dull commute to work.

The podcast can be accessed via jle.org.uk/podcast

or on all popular streaming platforms including Spotify, Podbean, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, and YidPod.