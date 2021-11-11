The girl begs us to save her life! She wants to live! time is running out! We must save her !!!

My name is Ayelet. I am the mother of Shanel Rachel, and it is for her sake and her sake alone that I force myself to overcome my embarrassment and turn to you for help. I appeal to the kindness of your hearts and beg you to save the life of my precious daughter, because her condition grows worse from day to day and may soon reach the stage, G-d forbid, in which nothing can be done for her.

The kidney transplant that can be performed at Boston Children’s Hospital and save Shanel Rachel (Racheli) carries a $500,000 price tag, however no Israeli HMO or government agency is willing to take part in financing the procedure that will save the life of the 10-year-old child.

Born with congenital kidney failure, Racheli has suffered since birth. With one totally non-functioning kidney and a second kidney functioning at 60% capacity, Racheli endures constant inflammations and acute infections as well as secondary issues that include anxiety and eating disorders. Additionally, Racheli must undergo invasive procedures in the hospital on a regular basis to keep her intestines clear, as she is unable to remove waste material from her body in a natural manner.

Thanks to the warm hearts of the caring people moved by Racheli’s precarious medical situation, we have, B”H, attained 40% of our goal.

Dear friends! We are so grateful to you and so appreciative of your efforts, but 45% is stil not enough! We have no choice! We must reach our goal in order to save Racheli.

Let each one of us approach 10 relatives and friends, explain the urgency of Racheli’s life and death condition, and motivate them to contribute to this worthiest of causes.

If 728 people give $360, we can save Racheli!

WE CAN DO IT!

WE CAN SAVE RACHELI!

Together, we can ensure that Racheli receives the medical care she so urgently needs. Together, we can ensure that Racheli will live. We can, and we must! Time is running out… Spread the word and join the campaign before it is too late!

Tizku l’mitzvot!