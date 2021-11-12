Bring The Daf to Life: Shofar Secrets With World Renowned Shofar Expert, Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Meisner

In honor of Daf Hayomi’s completion of Maseches Rosh Hashanah, Ki Heim Chayeinu have brought to you an exclusive interview with Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Meisner of Boro Park, animating the Daf with an insider’s view into the little-known world of shofar manufacturing.

As thousands of Lomdei HaDaf around the world conclude Maseches Rosh Hashanah

You may have learned the Masechta and reviewed each Daf, with all the halachos of shofros it includes. But for Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Meisner, travelling the world overseeing the production of Badatz- certified shofars, Maseches Rosh Hashanah and its Hilchos Shofar are part and parcel of his daily life.

Rabbi Levi Yitzchok, who has become a leading expert in the manufacture of shofros, has been blowing shofar since he was a young boy, taught by his grandfather who was a veteran Ba’al Tokeia. By the time he was a bachur, his expertise in shofar blowing led him on a quest to find high quality shofros, which took him deep into the little-known world of shofar manufacturing.

Over the years, Rabbi Levi Yitzchok has also taught hundreds of Yidden how to blow shofar.

What should I know when buying a shofar? Is there any market for shofros outside of the Jewish community? Why should a shofar have a hechsher?

What should I know when buying a shofar? Is there any market for shofros outside of the Jewish community? Why should a shofar have a hechsher?

