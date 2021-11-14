Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:19: The Magnificent Art of Rabbi Yonah Weinrib

Rabbi Yonah Weinrib’s name has become synonymous with elaborate manuscript illumination, combining a wide array of art techniques and media to enhance his exacting calligraphy. An accomplished author and artist, he has published numerous volumes, including his internationally acclaimed edition of Pirkei Avos.Rabbi Weinrib’s illuminations, designs and writings contain a fascinating interplay of artistic imagery and profound research.

His newest volume, The Halpern Edition – The Childhood Treasury, helps us understand the meaning behind the celebration of each simcha, with magnificent illuminations, insights and commentary on birthdays, bris, kiddush, shalom zachor, pidyon haben, upsherin, chinuch halachos, and more. In honor of the new release, Rabbi Weinrib spoke to Inside ArtScroll about his storied career, having been blessed with a gift from Hashem to fuse the two passions in my life – his love of Torah and his love of the arts. He also addresses his musical talents as a noted composer and much more. The interview features images and audio of the various projects Rabbi Weinrib discusses. [Purchase the book HERE.]

