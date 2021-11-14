Yom Teruah: New KHC Videos in Honor of Daf HaYomi’s completion of Maseches Rosh Hashanah! [WATCH BELOW]

Lomdei HaDaf across the world have just completed Maseches Rosh Hashanah, the 8th masechta in Shas. And with the start of each new masechta, Daf HaYomi chaburas spanning the globe are swelling in numbers, as learning the Daf becomes increasingly more popular.

The Torah calls Rosh Hashanah ‘Yom Teruah’, signifying that the mitzvah of shofar is not just a reflection of the spirit of the day, but that the shofar blowing is the essence of the day itself.

The thousands of Kov’ei Ittim who dedicate themselves to the Daf, day after day, experience a parallel of this concept. Learning Daf HaYomi transforms each day into a day of the Daf, a day of Torah. Just as the shofar blowing transforms the day of Rosh Hashanah into a ‘Yom Teruah’, the Daf learning of each Daf HaYomi participant elevates their entire day, every day, to be a day whose essence and focus is Torah.

In celebration of the accomplishment of these thousands of loyal learners, Ki Heim Chayeinu have produced a series of new videos about the mitzvah of Shofar. Featuring R’ Levi Yitzchok Meisner, the world’s leading shofar expert, these fascinating videos bring the Daffim of Maseches Rosh Hashanah from theory to actuality.

Get a glimpse of the little-known world of shofar manufacturing with Ki Heim Chayeinu’s exclusive interview with Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Meisner, whose insider’s view into every detail of the making of shofros animates the Daf from a new angle..

What should I know when buying a shofar? Is there any market for shofros outside of the Jewish community? Why should a shofar have a hechsher?

See the Daf in a new light as you find out the answers to these queries and much, much more in this intriguing video.

Two more educational and entertaining videos take you through the practical side of blowing shofar- with tips, techniques and advice from the expert, plus a complete guide to the different types of sounds that we blow- from simple tekiah, shevarim, teruah to the different shittos and variations.

Take your havanas haDaf as well as kiyum mitzvas shofar up to a whole new level.

Watch these intriguing videos and show them to your kids.. Don’t let your learning stay in your chaburah– take it home, bring it to life and share it with your family and friends!

That’s the mission the Novominsker Rebbe zt”l charged us with at the initiation of Ki Heim Chayeinu, before The Siyum.

Learn Torah, live Torah; bring you learning to life. Let the Rebbe’s legacy live on.

Celebrate Siyum Maseches Rosh Hashanah today with these fascinating and educational videos:

WATCH Now!