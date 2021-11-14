Mazal Tov!! The Words You Have Been Waiting For..

MAZEL TOV!! Those long-awaited words – something hoped for, prayed for, dreamed about by parents and their daughters alike. “May you build a bais ne’eman b’Yisroel”

BUT HOW? How will it be possible to make sure my daughter, my lovely kallah, will have what she needs to start her new home in klal Yisroel. The joy of finding a shidduch now becomes a time of anxiety….it takes so much to set up a proper home

But we are klal Yisroel and we care and we are there for one another

Hachnossos Kallah of Greater Los Angeles has been answering the call of Hachnossos Kallah for over 25 years, helping thousands of kallahs, chassanim and their families

Needed funds are granted to families to help cover the costs of a chassanah

And setting up a Jewish home- the Lillian Grossman Gift Room – a magnificent showroom on Wilshire Boulevard is the “one-stop-shop” for every kallah – she is able to pick out, according to her unique taste – pots & pans, Mikasa dishes, silverware, tablecloths, down quilts, towels, elegant linens – EVERYTHING she needs. Fathers, mothers, and their daughters leave with Gift Room with joy in their hearts and tears in their eyes

PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE THIS VERY SPECIAL WORK – YOUR SUPPORT IS NEEDED NOW MORE THAN EVER

Join thousands of wonderful, giving people across the greater Los Angeles area in our first online fund-raising campaign -FROM CHUPPAH TO HOME – BUILDING KLAL YISROEL WITH JOY AND DIGNITY

And may all of klal Yisroel be blessed with refuahs and yeshuas…Amein