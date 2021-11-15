Tonight! IT Desktop and Network Support Course Open House

Over 90 % Employment Rate for PCS IT Desktop and Network Support Course!





Train for a quality job in the exploding field of Information Technology. This course will put you on track for 3 of the best 10 tech jobs for 2020 (U.S. News & World Report)!



Tonight! Open house: 7:30 PM at PCS: 1771 Madison Ave. Lakewood, NJ

Join remotely: for Zoom/ Conference number, email: [email protected]

Receive hands-on training in computer hardware and configuration, operating systems and software, network hardware and technologies, active directory, and more…

Over 90% employment rate from previous class

The PCS course placement advantage:

– 8 placement coordinators

– Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms

– Identifying job opportunities through PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

Info: Call 732-905-9700 ext. 606 or email [email protected] or visit /ITNetworkingCourseInformation