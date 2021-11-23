Chance to WIN Free Tickets to Israel While Bringing Chanukah to IDF Soldiers

Every year, soldiers in the IDF must stay on active duty, despite their family and friends celebrating different holidays without them. This is hard on the soldiers, being away from the ones they love at the very moment they want to be with them.

Next Generation IDF (NGIDF) was formed in 2010 with a mission to bring a little yiddishkeit to the soldiers. To lift their morale so that the soldiers see that they are not forgotten, that their brothers and sisters elsewhere remember them. To express gratitude to the soldiers.

New in 2021 is a project by NGIDF called Project Chanukah 100. The goal of this project is to make this into a global movement. People around the world are adopting 100 bases, to show support to 100k active IDF soldiers. NGIDF and worldwide partners are giving the soldiers love and care through gifts and experiences that give them a true taste of Chanukah.

You can make a donation, or you can choose to adopt a base with family and friends, or with your shul, your community, or any group.

This program is endorsed and applauded by many international rabbonim and Jewish personalities, including Rabbi YY Jacobson, Ishay Ribo, Avraham Fried, Rav Amor, and more.

In addition to the amazing mitzvah you get by donating, you also gain chances to win 2 free tickets to Eretz Yisrael which includes a VIP visit with soldiers, courtesy of the NGIDF.

Please donate today to this campaign.

Rapidly Matching Donors to IDF Soldiers & Bases

Project Chanukah 100 is rapidly becoming a major success, B”H. Over 40 bases have been adopted already, with more being claimed every day. With Hashem’s help, all 100 bases will be both adopted and funded by the end of Chanukah 2021.

The most amazing aspect of adopting a base is that anyone can do it. You and your friends can adopt a base, your shul can adopt a base, your community, your block, your family – anyone.

To learn more about adopting a base, please call 917-913-7759 or email [email protected].