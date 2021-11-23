Unbreakable: Agudah’s 2021 Convention Program Announced

The Agudah’s annual convention has long been the key venue for members of the Jewish community to convene together with Torah leaders and community askanim to discuss and address the critical issues facing the klal today. A direct descendent of the First Knessia Gedolah in 1923, 99 years later the Agudah Convention’s content may have changed, but its mission has remained the same: To gather under the banner of our Gedolei Yisroel to advance the interests of the Jewish community.

Trials and travails are a reality of Galus. Over the past 18 months, Klal Yisroel and Reb Yisroel have faced challenges and through it all we survived and we thrived.

COVID-19, loss of our gedolim, shuls shuttered, families suffering through illness and tragedy, schools closed, challenges to the chinuch and self esteem of our children, financial woes, Meron, Stolin, Surfside… we faced an unending stream of tests.

Time and time again, we emerge from the kur habarzel stronger and clearly unbreakable.

From where do we get this strength, how can we become stronger, and how can we pass it on to the next generation? All this will be discussed at the Agudah Convention as Gedolei Yisroel guide us along our unbreakable path.

The four keynote sessions – Thursday night, Friday, Motzai Shabbos, and Sunday morning – have traditionally been a venue for Rabbanim and community leaders to address some of the issues that are foremost in our minds.

This year, Thursday night’s keynote speakers will include Rabbi Shmuel Yehuda Levin, Rosh HaYeshiva, Telshe Yeshiva Chicago, Rabbi Yehoshua Perlow, Novominsker Rebbe, and Rabbi Sholom Kamenetsky, Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshiva Gedolah of Philadelphia. The session will be chaired by Nechemia Hoch, a member of the Agudah’s executive board.

The pre-keynote sessions will be ‘Making the Move Out of Town’ with Rabbi Yitz Frank, Rabbi Baruch Levine, and Rabbi Sholomo Soroka; ‘Fighting for Orthodoxy in an Unorthodox World’ with Mr. Chaskel Bennet, Yossi Gestetner, and Rabbi Eli Steinberg; and ‘Unbreakable Bonds of Marriage’ with Rabbi Pinchas Noveseller, and Rabbi Yaakov Salomon.

The post-keynote sessions will be ‘Q&A: “I am Asking for a Friend”‘ with Rabbi Yosef Elefant, Rabbi Aron Lopiansky, moderated by Rabbi Yisroel Besser; ‘The Murder of Alta Fixsler’ with Rabbi Shmuel Lefkowitz, Rabbi Ben Zion Lesser, and Rabbi Shloma Sperber; and ‘Our Unorthodox Lives: Breaking the Stereotypes, Living or Values’ with Rebbetzin Faigie Horowitz, Mrs. Rivky Feiner, and Mrs. Alexandra Fleksher, moderated by Mrs. Chanie Jacobwitz.

The Convention will be available to attend virtually by going to agudahconvention.org or call in at 718.298.2077. To view the full convention go to agudahconvention.org, as well as the complete convention program.