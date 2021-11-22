Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Struggles to Describe Her Relationship With Her Local Jewish Community

Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman who somehow manages to publicly make offensive comments against Israel or Jews seemingly every other week, came across some difficulties in trying to describe her relationship with her Jewish constituents after being asked about it on MSNBC.

Omar has long been accused of being an anti-Semite, and her Wednesday night TV appearance didn’t help the argument that she isn’t.

“One axis of criticism that you’ve received is around things you’ve said about either Israeli police, the Israeli government – people have accused you of anti-Semitism in remarks that you’ve made or on Twitter about Benjamin Netanyahu,” MSNBC host Chrish Hayes told the congresswoman. “Obviously, you have a lot of Jewish folks in your district, you have a lot of synagogues, you have visited a very vibrant Jewish world in the Twin Cities. What have those relationships been like, what those conversations have been like?”

Omar’s response was as clear as pudding.

“Yeah, I think communities are not monolithic,” she responded. “You know, there’s different ideologies people have. There’s different perspectives in different places where people come from and there are different relationships people have with me that sore of inform a positive reaction to anything I say or a negative reaction to anything that I say. And I think my relationships in that community and every community is along those lines.”

She then tried getting out of the question, which was what her relationship with the Jews in her district is, by focusing on her story.

“I’m Somali and, you know, the Somali community in Minnesota, in my first two races, 95% of them didn’t vote for me,” Omar said. “And so I do know that the relationship that people have of you…”

Thanks for the clarification, Ilhan.

