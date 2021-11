Attention 8th Grade Parents across the country!

Join the Yeshiva of Saint Louis (MTI-Missouri Torah Institute) for their Virtual Open House this Wednesday at 8pm Central/9pm Eastern.

Come learn why 120 young men from 44 cities call MTI their home away from home.

Reserve your spot at the open house by going to www.missouritorah.org/admissions

Motivate

Transform

Inspire

Empowering the Next Generation of Bnei Torah