Brand new song from Benny Friedman and Yitzy Waldner

Benny and Yitzy collaborate once again to bring you a beautiful production…

So sit back and enjoy!

To our dear Rebbi and family,

This song expresses our deep appreciation to you for dedicating your life and career to us.

The Lessons You’ve taught us and our children have made a lasting impact on our lives!

THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US!

Chasdei Lev, a non-profit organization which helps Rabbeim and their families enjoy their Yomim Tovim with the financial Menuchas Hanefesh which they so deserve, partnered up with some amazing musical talent to release an uplifting new song.

Enjoy this video, and make sure to go to: https://chasdeilev.org for more information. Find out how you can help with Chasdei Lev!

To purchase/stream Thank You Rebbi click this link https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/chasdeilev/thank-you-rebbi-feat-benny-friedman–yitzy-waldner

Credits:

Produced By: Yechiel Schron

Composed & Directed By: Yitzy Waldner

Lyrics By: Miriam Israeli

Arranged By: Avrumi Berko

Mixed By: Yaniv Balas

Vocal Production By: Doni Gross

Vocals Recorded At: DeG Studios, NYC, Studio 6, Lakewood, NJ

Album Artwork: Thinkink Creations

Lyric Video & PR: Yossi Zweig – Intelligent Noise LLC

Photos: Google Images

Additional photos/footage courtesy: Yeshiva Ohr Naftoli New Windsor – Crunch Time Media