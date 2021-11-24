Open House Tomorrow! Ateres Bnos Yerushalayim: A Seminary Year That’s Even More!

If you’re looking for a year of energy, warmth, real learning, inner growth, and self development, you’ll find all that and more at Ateres Bnos Yerushalayim.

Ateres is dedicated to educating, inspiring, and empowering the next generation of Jewish women and leaders. Founded 24 years ago by Rabbi Hillel Belsky, the Menahel and author of “Chinuch B’taam Elyon”, the seminary gains immensely from his 50 years of rich experience in chinuch banos.

Ateres learning is alive and applicable, guiding you to discover your best self and the future YOU.

The highly customized class tracking, completely unique among seminaries, allows you to learn in the way most appropriate for your learning style and skill level, so you engage and enjoy without being overwhelmed.

The depth of knowledge and Torah ideals you acquire from your teachers from day one, are the treasures you will carry with you, forever.

The warm open learning style encourages you to explore, ask questions, and discover your unique role. You will gain tools, perspective and direction to clarify and solidify your hashkafos for life.

Ateres is set right in the heart of Yerushalayim, 15 minutes from Geulah and walking distance to the Kosel. The landscaped campus has beautiful picnic benches and a pergola for the girls to relax and enjoy. There are 18 cozy dorm rooms, a student kitchen, renovated bathrooms and showers, and American laundry facilities.

The seminary offers three delicious, full service, home-cooked meals, with soups, salads, and menu options, in addition to full Shabbos and Yom Tov accommodations.

Ready for a seminary year that’s even more? The gateway to your future is here! Join Ateres at the virtual Open House, this Thursday, Nov. 25, 10:00 PM. You’ll get to interact live with current seminary students and speak firsthand with parents!

Click here to join the livestream.

For more information, email [email protected]