How Can We Tell What Our Olam Haba Will Look Like?

When the Torah questioned Hashem about the ability of the Jewish people to learn Torah while earning a livelihood, Hashem reassured them that it would always be learned on Shabbos, a day when we disconnect from the world of businesss and finance.

All of this world is a corridor to Olam Haba, and Shabbos represents that ultimate goal. Thus, our behavior on Shabbos is a barometer of our future portion in Olam Haba, and by learning and connecting on this day, we experience a microcosm of Olam Haba while still in this world. Join Rabbi Pinches Friedman as he expounds on this wondrous concept, and encourages us to use Shabbos as the vessel of joy it’s intended to be.

