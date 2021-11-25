Mazal Tov! Its A New Baby…With Down Syndrome

Imagine the mixed feelings of the new parents!
They weren’t expecting this! They are shocked, overwhelmed, and they may feel so alone.
Then, a beautiful support packet arrives at their doorstep; a thoughtful display of empathy, guidance, and love. A packet of gifts, resources, inspiration, and personal perspectives shared by other parents.
Always standing by the Parents side, Touch of Care holds their hand and provides a powerful message:
“We’ve been through this, and we will help you through it as well. You will come to appreciate and even enjoy this new journey. You will move from a place of darkness to a place of light and real Simcha. You Are NOT Alone”!
With YOUR support we’re able to reach our goal and expand our services to do more for these new parents.