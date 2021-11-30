Unprecedented Success For Stutterers! R’ Yanky Kaufman-changing people’s lives!

R’ Yanky Kaufman, former heavy stutterer has traveled to specialists across the globe for his own debilitating stutter. However, nothing was practical for him. 7 years ago, he developed a most practical and effective program which has helped himself to be stutter-free. He is now changing the lives of hundreds of people by assisting them to overcome their stuttering. Success speaks for itself. By word of mouth, an over-abundance of stutterers came flocking to seek his help. This propelled him to train exceptionally qualified and experienced speech therapists in the tri-state area in his revolutionary approach. Due to popular demand, Kaufman has been flown out internationally by therapy organizations to assist those who stutter. He has just returned from his second extraordinarily successful trip to London and Manchester. Kaufman is very knowledgeable with all the different approaches out there and has created many breakthroughs in this field to provide stutterers with the most effective program to help them achieve fluency. Kaufman is passionate and dedicated to helping each person who stutters.

