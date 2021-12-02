Machon Yerushalayim Sales Event Features Exciting New Seforim

From Chanukah, Machon Yerushalayim’s newly released, reformatted commentaries and halachah sefarim, alongside classic Torah texts, will be available at special sale prices.

One of the most exciting new releases is the monumental, four-volume Mordechai HaShalem. Referred to extensively by the Shulchan Aruch, this fundamental text was the subject of many commentaries written by Torah giants, including the Maharal of Prague, the Maharshal, the Rema, the Bach, the Sma, the Shelah, and more.

Also noteworthy is the first volume of Bamidbar, the newest addition to the set of Otzar Meforshei HaTorah. Widely endorsed by Gedolei hador, this work is a treasure trove of over 800 commentaries on the Torah, presented briefly and clearly.

Machon Yerushalayim is one of the largest Torah research institutes today, employing some 150 Torah scholars to research and redact ancient Torah works, and reprint them in a high-quality, user-friendly format. Many mistakes that had become accepted over time have been corrected by Machon Yerushalayim’s staff, after they revealed earlier, more accurate versions of well-known Torah texts.

“We have many stories of manuscripts that had been lost or even unknown, and which miraculously, through clear Hashgachah Pratis, made their way to the Institute,” said Rabbi Buxbaum, director of Machon Yerushalayim.

“Wherever I go, I meet people who express their wonder and gratitude, telling me that learning from the Sefarim published by the Machon is a completely different learning experience!”

