Start and Finish Megillah with R’ Shaul C. Greenwald

This Tuesday Asara B’Teves, Daf Yomi starts learning Megillah.

Now is your chance to learn a popular mesechta that is everyone’s favorite. In less than 30 minutes a day, Shaul C. Greenwald goes through the daf in a clear and energetic manner, getting you through the daf at a great pace.

Some people listen to 20 Minute Daf as their main shiur, others use it to prepare for a more in-depth learning later on, and others use it as a great chazara shiur while on the go.

Start and finish this popular mesechta in 30 days with a shiur that will make the learning memorable and geshmak.

The 20 Minute Daf Yomi Shiur is available everywhere you need it to be – on the 20minutedaf.com site, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TorahAnytime, WhatsApp, Naki Radio, and you can even subscribe to the shiur by email.

Clear, concise, geshmak, satisfying, and full of energy.

This Tuesday Asara B’Teves, start Megillah with 20 Minute Daf!