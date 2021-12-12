Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:21: Rabbi Avrohom Neuberger

Rav Yisrael Meir Kagan’s Sefer Chofetz Chaim is the foundation of the “shemiras halashon revolution” that changed the way we speak — and the way we live our lives. ArtScroll’s brand new elucidated version of this work, a product of thousands of hours of research and writing by a dedicated team, makes the words of the Chofetz Chaim accessible to all, while notes and annotations bring valuable new insights.

This Inside ArtScroll interview features a conversation with Rabbi Avrohom Neuberger, chief editor of this project, as well as a veteran writer of the Schottenstein Talmud and other Mesorah Heritage Foundation projects. The conversation touches on some fascinating practical applications of the laws of speech and what makes this edition of Sefer Chofetz Chaim so unique. [Purchase the book HERE.]

