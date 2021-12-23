Israeli Rabbi’s Issue Strong Statement Regarding Abortion And Call To Support Efrat

Israel’s two chief rabbis issued a statement Tuesday, saying that terminating a pregnancy is prohibited under Jewish law, except in the rare cases in which it may be granted rabbinic approval.

Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, and his Ashkenazi counterpart, Rabbi David Lau, signed on to a letter published Tuesday morning stating that in most cases abortion is prohibited by Jewish Law.

The letter notes this week’s Torah portion, Shemos, dealing with the Israelite midwives in Egypt who were pressured to kill newborn boys. They are calling upon Rabbi’s to speak up on this issue THIS SHABBOS in support of EFRAT.

While Efrat does not take a stance on abortion, it was founded to help women in Israel who turn to terminate their pregnancies when they are up against a wall. Many challenging circumstances may leave a woman feeling no choice but to end her pregnancy.

That is where EFRAT comes in.

For over four decades, the EFRAT organization, under the leadership of the devoted Dr. Eli Schussheim z”l, has been saving Jewish babies by giving their mothers the ability to overcome their distress and make the best choice for themselves.

While in the United States the issue of pro-life and pro-choice is one of the most combustive topics, EFRAT has always remained above politics.

Efrat has saved over 80,000 BABIES since its inception in 1977.





Helping empower women to make the right choices Efrat provides support, mentorship, prenatal medical consultation, and overall assistance with their pregnancies.

EFRAT’s assistance package addresses all of the related expenses that come with the birth of a new baby. Efrat provides a crib, stroller, baby-bath, layette, as well as 24 monthly packages with diapers and wipes, food and formula when needed.

Efrat provides ongoing emotional support and practical assistance. We recently opened a new program to help mothers return to work after birth by providing occupational counseling and help with paying for daycare with the aim of removing our new mother’s families from the cycle of poverty.

Each assistance package costs an average of $1,500.

Just $1,500 can make the difference sometimes if a baby will live or die.

We at Efrat continue in the path of the midwives in Egypt and do everything we can to save babies in Israel

Help us save the next 80,000 LIVES TODAY