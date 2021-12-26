You Might Have Missed This Trip But There Is Still Room On The Next One!

A series of emails between a husband and wife who participated in concurrent Project Inspire retreats in Austin, Texas. Men December 6-8, women December 7-9, 2021.

December 6 2021 4:32pm

from: L W <[email protected]> to: SW

<[email protected]>

Arrived in Austin, enjoyed lunch at a park, toured Texas State Capitol and distilleries. I’ve been trying to pinpoint an underlying “something” here, more than friendliness or warm atmosphere, I think it’s the non-judgmental attitude. The freedom from “types”. All of us, whether fully religious or less observant, are here with the same goal: to connect, grow, improve our lives as Jews…. (and have a great time too!)

December 6 2021 10:09pm

from: L W <[email protected]> to: SW

<[email protected]>

This ranch is authentic Texas, you’ll LOVE the scenic grounds and view. Rabbi Barnett and Rabbi Majeski spoke, you know how sitting through lectures is totally not for me? These speeches were more like interesting discussions, practical and applicable to daily life, enjoyed every minute. Happy packing (DON’T spend long choosing clothes, trust me, you won’t care what you wear!) BTW, the food’s amazing.

Waiting to see you ☺

December 7 2:05pm

from: S W <[email protected]>

to: L W <[email protected]>

Arrived! Joined an ice-breaker activity where groups of 8 each explored the attributes we all share. Was totally fun, but on a serious note, this experience is food for thought that regardless of level of observance or affiliation, us Jewish women have MUCH more in common than we realize. I see what you mean about the non-judgmental attitude here, like why focus on differences that divide us when we’re so similar? Hope we’ll maintain this attitude back at home…

December 7 9:33pm

from: L W <[email protected]> to: SW

<[email protected]>

How’s your day been? Enjoyed the boat ride? After horseback riding, lassoing, shooting bows and arrows, I feel like a cowboy! A healthy break from the daily grind, to just BE, we don’t do it enough…. this trip should be MANDATORY.

You know what’s different from any other vaca7on? The lectures and one-on-one learning sessions have refueled my spiritual self, I feel this inner satisfication that’s more meaningful than just relaxing and having fun. Rejuvenation that’s authentic, that’ll last… Know what I mean?

December 7 9:50pm

from: S W <[email protected]>

to: L W <[email protected]>

Absolutely, I’m on a spiritual high, Rabbi Majeski, Slovie, Devorah, the speeches have been seriously eye-opening but also super enjoyable.

You know, I suddenly realized, it kind of just hit me, that sharing knowledge and the beauty of Judaism isn’t exclusively for those who are fully religious, we can also spread ouri inspiration to those who know less than us. Get what I’m saying? Being passionate about our Judaism can impact our relatives, colleagues, friends… I’m so fired up to do our share to spread the light…

December 8 04:15 pm

from: L W <[email protected]> to: SW

<[email protected]>

We’ve just left to the airport… ☺ This morning I joined a basketball game, enjoyed a drink, danced with the guys, had a total blast. Unbelievable how a bunch of random men can enjoy each other’s company so much…

December 8 04:30 pm

from: S W <[email protected]>

to: L W <[email protected]>

Same here, the line dancing, karaoke, horseback riding, I can’t even describe the fun, totally awesome, a new level. I guess that essentially we’re so similar, we’re all Jewish people striving to grow, all on the same journey… You can’t imagine how many new friends I’ve made, we’re seriously like a family. I don’t

know if you felt the same or if you’ll even understand this, but walking into a room of women, even when I didn’t know a soul, I felt supported, there’s this real sense of community…

December 9 10:21 am

from: S W <[email protected]>

to: L W <[email protected]>

I can’t even think of this retreat finishing… Some experiences you can’t limit to words, know what I mean? Like how will I describe these 3 days to my friends who ask me how it was? Awesome fun? Relaxing? Pampering? Phenomenal? Inspirational? Spiritually uplifting? It was all of that and more!

December 9 10:25 am

from: L W <[email protected]>

to: SW <[email protected]>

I’d simply say “life-changing”, that includes everything, no? I’m lucky to be a man, I’m not expected to talk more than one word sentences ☺