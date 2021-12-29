Train For A Quality Job In The Exploding Field Of IT, With PCS!

Looking to Enter the IT Field?

IT Desktop and Network Support Course Open House!

Train for a quality job in the exploding field of IT.

Receive hands-on training in: computer hardware and configuration, operating systems and software, network hardware and technologies, active directory, and more.

Over 90% employment rate from previous class

Remote option!

The PCS/ Agudath Israel course placement advantage:

– 8 placement coordinators

– Decades of relationships with hundreds of firms

– Identifying job opportunities through PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

Open House: January 5, 7:30 PM

PCS: 1771 Madison Ave

Remote open house: Email: [email protected] for Zoom/ Conf number

Info: call 732-905-9700 ext. 606 or email [email protected] or visit /ITNetworkingCourseInformation