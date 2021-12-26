TorahAnytime 30-Hour Mega-Event of Inspiration and Entertainment! Donate to the $2 Million Matching Funds Campaign!

The indefatigable team at TorahAnytime announces the launch of a mega-event taking place 8 pm tonight at Congregation Yad Yosef in Brooklyn, NY, in both virtual and in-person formats. Participants will be treated to thirty hours of inspiring words, Torah commentary, and entertainment, with the goal of raising $2 million in matched funds to support TorahAnytime’s current and future projects.

Since 2006, TorahAnytime has provided the Jewish public with the largest library of originally recorded Torah videos in the world, but now TorahAnytime needs your help. The Covid pandemic set off a surge in usage at TorahAnytime, as Jews from around the world hungered for Torah, chizuk and inspiration to see them through the troubling times. Responding to that, TorahAnytime’s website now logs over one million users, and its newly released mobile App has been downloaded by tens of thousands of users. The Daily Dose, a platform that sends out short, powerful, and life-changing video clips from top TorahAnytime speakers, launched in 2019. Currently, it has over 40,000 subscribers and can be accessed by WhatsApp, Podcast, Instagram, email, Naki radio, and even a dial-in hotline. The TorahAnytime hotline, which jumped from 8,000 callers in its initial 2015 launch, to over 134,000 callers, is now in the middle of a major upgrade, while the TorahAnytime newsletter addresses over 125,000 subscribers.

Answering the call of its dedicated users, TorahAnytime is working on re-engineering its website to work in tandem with its revolutionary new App, which is continually being updated and enhanced. These scheduled upgrades will be launched within six to eight months; they will make the TorahAnytime user experience even more incredible and will allow for more Torah learning for Jews from all walks of life. A new sibling to TorahAnytime, called ChesedAnytime, has only recently launched and already connects over 4,000 users. It is a platform that matches those in need with individuals looking for and offering chesed opportunities throughout the world. As if all this wasn’t enough, TorahAnytime is now developing a massive new platform named TorahAnyONE, to serve the not-yet-religious, the beginner and the curious.

Historically, TorahAnytime has successfully outsourced its technology development, but it has grown immeasurably and recognizes the need to start to build its own in-house development team. Says Rubin Kolyakov, Co-founder and Tech director at TorahAnytime, “There is so much more we can do, but everything depends on technological development. We need to be able to pump out more Torah programming and keep up with technology’s constant growth.” His brother, Shimon Kolyakov, Co-founder and Director at TorahAnytime concurs, “Technology is not going away. Every minute that someone logs onto one of TorahAnytime’s platforms, is a minute he or she is not visiting other wasteful, or even dangerous, web locations.”

Since Covid started, TorahAnytime has already doubled its staff – but its usage has tripled. Where is all this action happening? TorahAnytime is based in a tiny 400 square foot office space that is bursting at the seams. TorahAnytime needs funding for constantly upgrading and maintaining its website, mobile App, hotline, newsletter, development team and so much more. In addition, it plans to find a permanent home for TorahAnytime activities by building the TorahAnytime Worldwide Headquarters and Studios. This new location will house its staff, its new development department, conference rooms, and audio, video, broadcasting, and sound studios. “A permanent headquarters will allow TorahAnytime to grow and will take it to uncharted levels,” says Yosef Davis, Executive Director for TorahAnytime.

TorahAnytime has seen unstoppable growth, but that growth cannot persevere without help from those who appreciate and understand its mission. To those individuals in the Jewish community who have been blessed with financial means, know that TorahAnytime’s need is your opportunity. You can become a major partner in helping to spread Torah learning throughout the world more than ever before. Those select few who are able to shoulder this responsibility for worldwide Torah learning are invited to reach out to Shimon Kolyakov at [email protected] and take advantage of opportunities to support this massive Torah-spreading endeavor. The unique donors who will have the zechus to dedicate the new TorahAnytime Worldwide Headquarters and Studios will generate a tremendous amount of Torah, mitzvos and zechusim for themselves and the world, and create an everlasting legacy for their families. “Come talk to us,” invites Shimon Kolyakov. “Let us share our vision with you and show you how you can partner in our mission.”

For those of more limited means, TorahAnytime invites you to reach out to participate in their upcoming campaign by creating a TorahAnytime Team Page, where friends, families and communities can band together to help TorahAnytime reach their campaign goal. If you’ve benefited from TorahAnytime and wanted an opportunity to give back, now is your chance. We need everyone to step up. We can’t do this without you. Join together in this exciting campaign to help TorahAnytime grow to meet the needs of fellow Jews. “Even though we are spreading more than ten million hours of learning a year, through nine different platforms, to over a million users, we can’t stop.” For more info on setting up a team page, go to TorahAnytime.com/team.

TorahAnytime’s live event is unique and transformative. It will empower TorahAnytime to spread more Torah, to more people, in more ways than ever. The Brooklyn program (Dec. 25 at 8pm EST) is being broadcast worldwide. It features Rabbi David Ozeri, Rabbi Paysach Krohn, and Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, and offers free limited in-person seating available by pre-registration only. Both men and women can reserve their free seats at TorahAnytime.com/event.

Sunday’s live program (Dec. 26 at 11am-8pm EST) will be an online event only. Hosted by Rav Gav Friedman and R’ Yossi Bensoussan, it will include famous speakers, community leaders, and Torah personalities. Music, magic, and many special surprises will round out the program and captivate the whole family. Special messages from TorahAnytime followers will be featured as they share their compelling stories of struggle and success.

TorahAnytime‘s well-deserved reputation as “the largest yeshiva without walls” invites all Jews to be a partner in its growth. “TorahAnytime needs you as supporters, teammates, and fellow learners.” says Shimon Kolyakov. “Remember, if Mashiach isn’t here yet, it means we have more work to do.”

Reserve your free event seats here: TorahAnytime.com/event

Create your team page here: TorahAnytime.com/team

For donation or dedication options, email [email protected]