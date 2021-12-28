Dangerous Reality for Jews Living in Ukraine

This year situation for Jews living in small communities in Ukraine has drastically changed for the worse.In addition to COVID, the worldwide energy crisis had hit Ukraine particularly hard. Prices to heat homes have quadrupled. Typical pension being around $120 per month, it’s not unusual having to pay $90 just to barely heat your home.

People cannot afford food and lifesaving medications. Imagine being forced to choose… Medicine OR Heat? We in the US are so lucky that our reality is NOTHING like theirs.

THEY NEED HELP!

People are worried about their lives. The increasing threat of war with Russia has woken up anti-Semitic sentiment. While we cannot help them with that, we can and should help them with their basic needs.

Rabbi Tamarin of Chabad at Small Jewish Communities in Ukraine has already assisted many thousands of Jews living in small communities and villages of western Ukraine with medicine, oxygen machines, and basic food packages. Medicines being the primary focus, closely followed by basic food.

He says: “In years prior, a simple package of flour, oil, and sugar would only be helpful for the neediest cases. This year’s demand is insatiable. We had to borrow money to send those emergency packages to all kinds of people, who previously would not think of needing such basic assistance. The need is great. I wish we could do much more.”We need to step in and help Rabbi Tamarin fulfill his holy mission.

Rabbi Tamarin CANNOT do this alone!!



Please give anything you can to help our fellow Jews in Ukraine.