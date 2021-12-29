Maximize Your Tax Deduction By Donating to the Shas Yiden Network

Your tax credit can bring endless brachos and yeshuos into your home!

The 2021 calendar year is ending, and thank you all for your generous donations to Shas Yiden throughout the year. Your support is not only greatly appreciated, it has made a difference (please see below). You are a true partner in the learning at Shas Yiden.

There is still time to take advantage for this 2021 tax year and make a tax-deductible donation to Shas Yiden.

Words of the Gedolim

The Nasi – Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a calls our avreichim geonim EMMESDIKE (True) SHAS YIDEN

calls our “Shas Yiden has brought about a REVOLUTION IN THE LEARNING OF SHAS” – Maran Hagadol Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlit”a

Shas Yiden Facts

The number of avreichim geonim has grown to 94!

The number of kollelim has expanded to 6! – Yerushalayim * Bnei Brak * Beit Shemesh * Beitar * Kiryat Sefer * London UK

Shas Yiden Regimen

Learning program – 7 days a week!! – including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov

including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov Sun-Thurs: Each avreich completes 9 BLATT -A-DAY, PLUS 4 CHAZORAS (45 blatt/day), including every Rashi and Tosfos

Each completes Fri-Shabbos: 4 blatt-a-day, plus 4 chazoras (20 blatt/day)

(20 blatt/day) Total blatt per year = 13,555

Written tests: monthly on 225 blatt; mid-year – 1350; annual – 2711

Shas Yiden is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization

Tax ID# 27-3228076

