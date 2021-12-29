New York Was Among Most Moved to, Move Away From States in 2021

A recently published study found that about 20% of Americans moved in 2021, with almost all of them moving to another state – a 6% increase from 2020.

The survey ranked the top states people moved to and moved away from in the past year, with New York appearing on both lists.

According to the study, conducted by Move.org, New York was the number 3 state people moved out of and the number 9 state people moved to in 2021.

New Jersey also made an appearance on the list, being ranked the number 8 state people moved away from.

The top states people moved out of were, in order:

California Texas New York Illinois Florida Washington Colorado New Jersey Pennsylvania Oregon

The top state people move to were, in order:

Florida Texas California North Carolina Colorado Arizona Georgia Washington New York South Carolina

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)