New York Was Among Most Moved to, Move Away From States in 2021

A recently published study found that about 20% of Americans moved in 2021, with almost all of them moving to another state – a 6% increase from 2020.

The survey ranked the top states people moved to and moved away from in the past year, with New York appearing on both lists.

According to the study, conducted by Move.org, New York was the number 3 state people moved out of and the number 9 state people moved to in 2021.

New Jersey also made an appearance on the list, being ranked the number 8 state people moved away from.

The top states people moved out of were, in order:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. New York
  4. Illinois
  5. Florida
  6. Washington
  7. Colorado
  8. New Jersey
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Oregon

The top state people move to were, in order:

  1. Florida
  2. Texas
  3. California
  4. North Carolina
  5. Colorado
  6. Arizona
  7. Georgia
  8. Washington
  9. New York
  10. South Carolina

