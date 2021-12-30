As the great campaign of Yavneh V’chachamehah draws to a close…

At the last moment: The eyes of the kollel yungeleit in Israel are lifted to the Torah supporters in the United States

After unprecedented efforts in Israel during which around NIS 9 million were raised, collected from small sums donated by yungeleit, people in the Torah world are waiting expectantly for the Torah supporters in American Jewry to double the sum to NIS 20 million for the sake of Toras Eretz Yisroel * Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, and Maran Rosh Hayeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, stand at the forefront of the campaign for those toiling in Torah study.

The day before the end of the great fundraising campaign of Yavneh V’chachamehah to save the kollelim in Eretz Yisroel, people in the Torah world are lifting their eyes to the Torah supporters in the United States, who open their hearts and pockets all year round to support Torah in Eretz Yisroel, and hope for significant support for dozens of kollelim and thousands of yungeleit who diligently learn Torah with hasmodah.

The target set by the campaign managers is to double the sum and to, iy”H, reach NIS 20 million, hoping that those overseas who love the Torah and those who learn it will harness themselves to raise the glory of Torah, and earn the rare brochos of Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, and Maran Rosh Hayeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita.

The Yavneh V’chachamehah campaign is being held during a time of harsh laws being enacted by the Bennet-Lapid government, and its constant hounding of the families of yungeleit who had constant financial difficulties even before. These are the laws raising prices for childcare, disposables, and more, with the declared intent – as heard from Minister of Finance Lieberman – being the closure of the kollelim. The campaign is being organized under the supervision of Hagaon Harav Dov Diskin, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah of Orchos Torah, who was appointed to this position by gedolei Yisroel.

#Gedolei Yisroel helping Yavneh V’chachamehah

Bnei Torah from all communities are responding to the call of gedolei Yisroel, and are harnessing themselves to help the important campaign, especially in light of their moving letter which was published at the end of last week and has made a strong impression. In the letter – signed by Rosh Kol Bnei Hagolah Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlita, and Rabbenu Maran Rosh Hayeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, the gedolei Yisroel went beyond their usual practice and published a personal and moving appeal in which they ache for the difficult situation of those learning and toiling in Torah, and turn to achenu beis Yisroel wherever they may live to stand by and support the yungeleit.

“Indeed, we have merited that thank G-d, the number of benches of the beis medrash have increased with yungeleit who are occupied in Torah in poverty and are happy with their lot. However, over the past two years the roshei kollelim have faced many difficulties in supporting the avreichim who toil in Torah and maintain the world, and also those in power try to make decrees and restrict the Torah learners. For this reason, the roshei kollelim have united to conduct a campaign for those toiling in Torah, the yungeleit in Eretz Hakodesh,” was written in the letter.

#Maran Sar Hatorah: “They will merit Gan Eden”

Two weeks ago, the roshei kollelim reverently visited the home of Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlita – who received them with great warmth – and crowded together to merit his brochoh. Rav Chaim listened carefully to the difficulties faced by the roshei kollelim, who want to make sure the yungeleit have the parnassah they need, and blessed those donating to this important campaign that they would merit Gan Eden. In addition, Maran Sar Hatorah said that there is a particular virtue in giving to many kollelim together, a groundbreaking idea which was first employed in the Yavneh V’chachamehah campaign. Afterwards Rav Chaim gave the roshei kollelim a brochoh for success.

The roshei kollelim also went to the home of the Rosh Hayeshivah who warmly asked each rosh kollel his name and how many yungeleit he has in his kollel, and listened attentively to the complex challenges with which they struggle.

The Rosh Hayeshivah said to the roshei kollelim that, “it is a very great thing to donate, and all the Torah they learn will be for the zechus of the donors.” He emphasized what he was saying by what he next said: “All the Torah belongs to the donors, and it is as if they are learning themselves. The Torah learned thanks to the donor enters his soul. In This World he doesn’t know about it, but in the Next World he will know all the Torah which those yungeleit studied.”

The expectation now is that lovers of Torah in the United States will harness themselves to help this important cause, and double the amount raised, so as to make a kiddush Hashem and respond to the call of the gedolei Yisroel and merit rare brochos.