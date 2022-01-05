The Benefits and Advantages of an MBA

What can an MBA do for you?

A Master’s in Business Administration, or MBA, can be valuable in two important ways: marketability and skills development.

Marketability: An MBA expands one’s opportunities in myriad ways. It typically enhances one’s marketability as a professional, increases the quality and quantity of the job offers one receives, meaningfully increases compensation, and leads to more rapid promotions.

Skills Development: An MBA is designed to build one’s core business skills, essential leadership competencies, and also create a professional network. Of course, management skills are also a large component of any serious MBA program, as are finance-related skills.

Which Technical Skills will I gain from the MBA program?

Experience has shown that very few graduates of the yeshiva or Beis Yaakov world have real-world skills in finance, management, or human resources. Each of these is essential to gaining employment in, or leading professionally run companies.

Without a true grasp of finance issues including cost accounting, financial statement analysis, managerial accounting, and management economics, one’s value to any corporate environment is limited. Without an understanding of human resources and employment law, one’s role as a manager or leader is compromised.

The MBA programs, offered through St. Peter’s University, a highly-respected university in Jersey City, NJ, are designed to address the specific needs of the frum population, ensuring that their existing skills are complemented and built upon. This is a rare opportunity to gain skills that are otherwise out of reach of a typical Beis Yaakov or yeshiva graduate.

Is the MBA program an accredited program?

Absolutely. The St. Peter’s University MBA programs have received specialized accreditation for its business programs through the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).

The IACBE is among the top-recognized accrediting bodies for MBA programs and implies respectability and legitimacy.

Are there separate programs for men and women?

Sara Schenirer offers separate programs for men and women, each with its own concentrations and schedule.

Is there a deadline for applications?

Yes. The deadline to apply for the MBA program is January 13th. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree. Yeshiva degrees are accepted and no GRE or GMAT is required.

Did You Know: A recent Bloomberg Businessweek survey revealed that individuals earning salaries in the $50,000 range who earned an MBA saw an 80% increase in their salaries upon graduation!

Contact us to learn more about our Spring 2022 MBA cohorts forming now!

Men’s Program – MBA in Finance, contact Rabbi Ariel Leon (718) 633-8557 ext. 40

Women’s Program – MBA in Marketing, MBA in Human Resources, contact Bonni Herman (718) 633-8557 ext. 37.