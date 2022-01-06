Join The JCCGCI Team Where Passion Meets Excellence

At Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI), a community-based organization with a citywide scope, our talented and passionate staff are improving the quality of life for vulnerable people of all backgrounds. Together, we stabilize neighborhoods and empower New Yorkers to maximize their potential.

JCCGCI celebrates staff achievements and takes pride in serving our communities. We go the extra mile for our clients and colleagues. As JCCGCI’s city-wide impact grows, we will always remain community-based at heart. We cherish our strong, cohesive teams, who collaborate, learn from each other, and who can together respond to grand challenges.

We’re looking for candidates who are mission-focused, data-driven, and above all else, looking for a deeper meaning in their work.

Currently available employment opportunities include:

General Note :

Compensation for all positions is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Job Location for all positions (unless indicated otherwise) is JCCGCI’s headquarters at 3001 West 37th Street in Coney Island (between Surf Avenue and the Boardwalk, opposite the gate of the Sea Gate community)

Health Insurance Benefits are offered for all full-time positions

Hours : Unless otherwise indicated, office hours are Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-2pm

Remote : Unless otherwise indicated, all position are on-site.

Volunteer Services Coordinator (part-time position)

Description: The Volunteer Services Coordinator will build and deepen JCCGCI’s capacity to strategically engage volunteers to meet mission critical needs at our organization; bolster JCCGCI staffs’ understanding of volunteer engagement and utilization; and develop an organization-wide strategy for volunteer engagement including strategic roles, policies, training, a more consistent and strategic Recognition Program. This position will expand our volunteer program infrastructure so JCCGCI can leverage volunteer talent to further our mission of addressing the most pressing challenges of the at-risk communities we serve. The Volunteer Coordinator will work closely with JCCGCI’s Volunteer Management Trainer and will be responsible for the overall development and management of JCCGCI Volunteer Engagement and Strategies.

Qualifications Required: Preferred post-graduate degree (MSW, MPA, etc.) or a BA/BS + related experience. Hours: Flexible

Option to work remotely: Partially

Accountant

Description: Budget development and management, preparing accounting reports for funding sources and auditors, accounts payable and payroll oversight and related tasks.

Qualifications Required: B.S. in accounting and relevant experience, preferably in nonprofit grant management.

Operations Manager

Description: The Operations Manager will be responsible for general facilities management for all JCCGCI sites along with social media and website and direct mail appeal management along with various special projects.

Qualifications Required: Bachelor’s Degree preferred. Proficiency and experience in social media platforms, Microsoft Office Suite and office management

Cook at Senior Citizens Center

Description: Prepare breakfast and lunch at a senior citizens center; menu development; ordering and maintaining inventory for food and supplies; compliance with standards and procedures of oversight authorities.

Qualifications Required: Minimum 3 years’ experience in food preparation and cooking. Must have the ability to work independently and under time-constraint pressures. Must hold valid Food Protection Certificate and New York State Food Handlers Permit. Ability to stand long hours and able to lift heavy objects. Read, write and speak English. Knowledge of and personal meticulous observance of Orthodox Jewish Kashrus laws.

Job Location: JCCGCI Jay-Harama Senior Center at 2600 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (between Avenue U and Avenue V)

Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30am-1:30pm

Administrative Assistant

Description: Assist senior staff with preparing correspondence, funding applications, resource development, data management, reporting and related tasks.

Qualifications Required: Excellent oral and written communication skills; proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.); proficiency in social media platforms; strong ability to multi-task.

Front Desk Receptionist

Description: Greet and direct guests and clients both in person and via telecommunications; process mail; maintain office equipment; respond to facilities and equipment emergencies and assist with special projects.

Qualifications Required: Excellent oral and written communication skills; proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.); proficiency in social media platforms; ability to multi-task.

Social Worker for Holocaust Survivor Homecare Program

Description: Provide in-depth eligibility assessment and ongoing case management for homebound Holocaust survivors throughout Brooklyn.

Qualifications Required: MSW required. Effective interpersonal, communication and organizational skills; Computer proficiency, Microsoft Office Suite and ability to learn program database. Problem solve using critical thinking in order to assess Holocaust survivor senior citizen client needs, and advocate for quality services.

Job Location: JCCGCI’s headquarters and travel to client homes throughout Brooklyn (pending COVID restrictions).

Option to work remotely: In rotation until COVID restrictions are lifted.

Call Center Representative for Senior Citizen Transportation Program

Description: Utilizing automated and manual systems, respond to requests from senior citizens for program intake and trip scheduling and management; recordkeeping and reporting.

Qualifications Required: Strong team player with excellent phone and communication skills; answering phone calls from senior citizens in a courteous, patient and respectful manner. Microsoft Office Suite and ability to learn computer database program.

Assistant Fleet Manager for Senior Citizen Transportation Program

Description: Assist with developing senior citizen transportation routes and schedules. Interact with clients and all drivers, vendors and sub-contractors. Assist with program outreach.

Qualifications Required: Bachelor’s degree preferred. Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills. Computer proficiency; Microsoft Office Suite and ability to learn program database.

Human Resources Recruiter

Description: A Recruiter, or HR Sourcing Specialist, is in charge of seeking out quality candidates, confirming their qualifications and placing them in open roles at a company. Their duties include researching job seekers and inviting them to apply to a job, screening candidates through interviews and filling out hiring paperwork .

Qualifications Required: Bachelor’s Degree with strong organizational and time-management skills; excellent written, communicative and interpersonal skills. Work experience as an HR Recruiter or similar role. Experience with sourcing techniques. Sound judgement.

