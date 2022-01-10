Join Rabbi Yitzchak Berkovits and Rav Gav in Creating a Solution Before the Problem …

https://charidy.com/lamdeini



yuc kh ,ur, phl ntkph zvc ufx;

Can’t crack the code? Why not?!

Try harder!

For Moti, Yitzy, Avi, and countless others, looking at a Gemara is like trying to crack a code. These kids don’t have the tools to understand it as their friends do.

And it leads to disinterest, disillusionment, and disenchantment.

Enter Lamdeini, a unique program that builds upon each boy’s strengths to help him master Gemara.









Lamdeini comes to the rescue before these boys become at-risk, rerouting them on a path to a successful future. The boys become enlightened, empowered and enlivened.

Lamdeini is there to build our children’s future. Let’s be there to build Lamdeini’s future!

Lamdeini is launching a 3-Day Charidy Campaign, January 9 – 11.

There are 90 children on Lamdeini’s waiting list.

They are waiting to crack the code of Gemara.

They are waiting to be filled with confidence and satisfaction.

They are waiting for people like YOU to help.

Donate here

P.S. The code can really be deciphered if you use the right tool! Let us know if you managed to crack the code!



